Delhi: Daughter harassed, man objects, stabbed to death

Objecting to his daughter being harassed proved fatal for a 51-year-old man, who was stabbed to death outside his house in West Delhi Sunday morning. Around 12.30 am, as Dhruv Raj Tyagi was returning to his Moti Nagar home from Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital with his 27-year-old daughter, Mohd Alam (20) allegedly passed a lewd remark, DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

“The accused and the victim live in the same neighbourhood. After the woman’s father objected to the remark, he was allegedly stabbed by Alam, who went inside his home and got a knife. The victim’s son ran to his rescue and was also injured,” said Bhardwaj.

On Monday morning, the man succumbed to his injuries. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) has been registered against the accused. “We have arrested Alam and his father Jehangir Khan (45),” said Bhardwaj. The post-mortem was conducted Monday and his body was handed over to his family.

The victim ran a bulb business, and is survived by his wife and three children. The victim’s nephew told The Indian Express, “My uncle had taken my cousin to the hospital Saturday night as she suffers from migraine. When they returned home, Alam passed a lewd remark and gesture. She later mentioned the incident to my uncle, and he went looking for the accused.”

After her father didn’t return home for a few minutes, the woman sent her brother to look for him, said a family member. “My cousin brother saw that Alam and his family were beating up his father. He hit them and started chasing them. By the time he returned, his father wasn’t there. Minutes later, he found him lying in a pool of blood and being stabbed outside Alam’s house,” alleged the nephew.

When the victim’s son tried to intervene, he too was stabbed near the stomach, said police. A PCR call was made around 2.30 am. “The victim was in no condition to give a statement, so we have recorded his son’s statement,” said Bhardwaj.