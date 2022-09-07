scorecardresearch
Delhi: Data-entry operator jumps off civic centre building, dies

Sources said the data-entry operator, who worked on the eighth floor of the Civic Centre, jumped from the building’s top floor.

A man working as a data-entry operator with the Income Tax Department allegedly jumped off the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre in New Delhi’s Minto Road.

A man working as a data-entry operator with the Income Tax Department allegedly jumped off the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre in New Delhi's Minto Road area Wednesday morning, said the police.

Sources said the data-entry operator, who worked on the eighth floor of the Civic Centre, jumped from the building’s top floor. The matter is being investigated, police added.

“We received a call from the security in charge of the Civic Centre at 10.25 am. He informed us that an unknown person’s body is lying in front of the IT office building E block,” said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

“The police immediately reached the spot. It seems that the deceased jumped from the building. Further investigation is in progress,” she added.

DCP Chauhan said the deceased has been identified and concerned authorities have been contacted.

