Delhi: Dasna toll plaza staffer beaten up for asking for tax, 1 held

An employee at Dasna toll plaza was beaten up over an alleged argument over tax payment on Sunday night. Police said the victim, Ankush, was at the toll collection booth on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway when some passengers coming from the Dadri side got into an argument with him, which escalated.

CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the accused dragging the employee to the ground and hitting him on his back. Another accused can also be seen throwing a chair at the employee and ransacking the booth.

“We received information from toll authorities at Dasna that an incident occurred at the fee collection counter. It appears that some people refused to pay the tax and tried to cross the toll. They had come from Greater Noida side. The argument escalated and the accused assaulted a cash collection employee. We have arrested one person while three are absconding,” said a police officer from Masuri police station.

According to locals, Ankush was sitting at the toll booth counter when a grey Maruti Brezza stopped at the barricade after 10 pm. He asked for the tax which the accused allegedly refused to pay. Ankush insisted they pay while other employees gathered around. The accused, however, threatened the employee and left. Nearly 20 minutes later, they came back on two bikes, entered the toll booth, and assaulted Ankush.

An FIR on charges of assault and intimidation had been filed at Masuri police station against four accused. Police have scanned CCTV footage of the toll plaza and the highway to ascertain the identity of the other accused and track their vehicles.