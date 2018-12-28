Delhi: Dancer among eight held for theft, say police

Eight men, including a dancer, were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in southeast Delhi’s Jangpura and fleeing with valuables.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the dancer, Arun (23), used to live in Mumbai. “He was part of a dance group and they used to perform at weddings. He and his associates committed a series of thefts, robberies and snatchings,” he said.

The other accused have been identified as Deepak, Harsh (22), Captain (21) Ankit Parcha (24), Vishal (22), Akash (22) and Aiman (32). “On Sunday, Amarjeet Singh Marwah filed a complaint that some unidentified persons barged into his house and stole jewellery and other valuables,” a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage and spotted two suspicious persons on a motorcycle near the complainant’s house around the time the incident took place. “Using technical surveillance, two of the accused, Deepak and Arun, were arrested from Bhalswa Dairy on Wednesday. During questioning, they disclosed the names of their associates, following which they were arrested,” the officer said.

Police said Arun was inspired by his elder brother, a Mumbai-based choreographer, to take up dancing. “After his father’s death a few years ago, he went to Mumbai to join his brother. He later joined a Mumbai-based dancing group and performed at functions. He soon took a liking to expensive liquor. To fund the same, he joined his childhood friend, Deepak, who runs a gang of burglars, to commit thefts,” the officer said. Police said Arun shifted to Delhi five years ago and joined Deepak and his associates.

“He was arrested for the first time in 2014 from Amar Colony on charges of house theft. But he never told investigators he was working with a dance group. He has been arrested several times since, and was sent to Tihar as well. This time, police recovered a mobile phone from his possession, registered in the name of a south Delhi-based company,” police said.