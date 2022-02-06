Delhi continues to witness dip in Covid cases; logs 1,410 new infections on Sunday

Daily Covid cases in Delhi continued to decline, with 1,410 new infections being reported on Sunday. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent. The city had reported 1,604 cases at a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent on Saturday.

With the number of cases declining at a rapid pace, hospital occupancy has also dipped. According to Sunday’s health bulletin, only 6.32 per cent of the 15,416 hospital beds were occupied.

Of the 975 suspected Covid patients admitted in hospitals across the city, 913 have been confirmed with the infection. Of these, 401 are admitted in the ICUs and 95 are in ventilator support.

According to Delhi government officials, the duration of stay in hospitals is longer in patients who are either in the ICU or on ventilator support.

“These people will take longer to recover. As the daily cases are decreasing, hospital beds with patients who require simple oxygen support are getting vacated quickly. But the ICU and ventilator beds will remain occupied for longer,” the official said.