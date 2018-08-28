Delhi: Cyprus high commission files FIR on job scam

The Republic of Cyprus High Commission has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police alleging that some unidentified persons allegedly created two fake websites and distributed forged employment letters to victims. This comes days after the Australian High Commission warned the public of a new visa scam allegedly perpetrated by an employment agency operating in southwest Delhi.

“The accused allegedly made two fake websites to dupe job seekers. It also came to fore that people were charged Rs 2,000-5,000 for jobs,” an officer said.

