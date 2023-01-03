scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Delhi: Cyberattack delays launch of AIIMS paperless facility

The institute had decided to go paperless from January 1, 2023, and was supposed to implement an e-Hospital programme.

According to a senior official, the internet facility has still not been restored completely. (Representational)
Delhi: Cyberattack delays launch of AIIMS paperless facility
The recent cyberattack has delayed the launch of a paperless facility at AIIMS Delhi and the service is now likely to begin by January 26, said officials.

According to a senior official, the internet facility has still not been restored completely.

“It is in the hands of the NIC and the cyberattack has delayed the process. Most likely the service will start from January 26,” officials added.

Under the paperless facility, the e-Hospital system will be implemented wherein Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs will be mandatorily generated for all patients at the new Raj Kumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD. Automated emails will be sent to doctors concerned about their next-day appointments.

Under this, patients coming to OT, OPD and emergency departments will take appointments with the doctor through biometrics and the details of the patients will be sent to the doctor’s phone.

Through the biometric facility, a patient will book an appointment slot and will be assigned a room number as well.

On October 17, a demonstration of the e-Hospital module was carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) team for all the heads of departments/chiefs of centres and IT/Telemedicine/OPD nodal officers of all departments.

The NIC team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated the OT module, clinical module and telemedicine module.

However, after the hack, several facilities have still not resumed and many facilities are functioning in hybrid mode, an official said.

“A lot of lab reports are still not fully accessible in the e-server and patients are physically getting them,” said a doctor.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 20:52 IST
