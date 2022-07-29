Trying to sell table online, MCD chief medical officer cheated of Rs 99,000

The chief medical officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has complained to the police alleging that he was cheated of nearly Rs 1 lakh on Sunday when he attempted to sell a table online, officials said.

In his complaint to Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi, Dr Shashank Tandon alleged that he had put up an advertisement to sell the table on a website. Officials said that he received a call from the accused, Rahul, on July 20 expressing interest in buying the table.

Rahul then requested the complainant’s e-wallet details to send the payment. The accused allegedly sent a QR code to Dr Tandon and asked him to scan it. The complainant said that on scanning the QR code, he lost Rs 99,000 in multiple transactions. Dr Tandon said he has recorded the amount, transaction ID and details of the receiver.

The police said the complaint was transferred to the Cyber East station and a case was subsequently registered on Tuesday under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation is underway, said officials.