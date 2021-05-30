Delhi: Three arrested for cheating people online through fake website

The accused created a fake website and sent bulk messages with links to the website. (Representational)

Three cyber cheats, who allegedly cheated hundreds in the name of redeeming credit card points, were arrested after a chase across four states, said officials on Sunday.

The Delhi Police arrested three men –– Vikas Jha (31), Vicky (27) and Avinash Kumar (36) who created a fake website and sent bulk messages with links to the website. When the victims accessed the website and put in their bank details to redeem credit card points or gift cards, money was deducted from their accounts.

Police said the accused were staying at five-star hotels and were travelling to other cities to withdraw the cheated amount and escape police.

Police received a complaint in March this year where a man said he was cheated of Rs 37,000 by the accused.

Anto Alphonse, DCP (North) said the bank details and transaction details revealed that the cheated amount was used to buy mobile phones using gift cards.

The police analyzed over 100 mobile numbers and e-wallet accounts to identify the accused.

“The accused were involved in cybercrimes across Delhi-NCR region. Two of the accused, Jha and Kumar were asked to surrender but they didn’t. They were recently released from jail due to Covid pandemic. The third accused, Vicky too didn’t surrender despite a non-bailablIndiadele warrant issued against him,” said the police.

After several raids across Delhi, UP, Haryana and Punjab, the police arrested Jha and Vicky from Kurukshetra. Kumar was also arrested later.

During the interrogation, it was found that Jha wrote the codes for the fake website and was involved in 21 cases of cyber fraud. After coming out of jail this year, he created another fake website to dupe people.

“He sent bulk messages to people to fill in their credit card information and e-mail id. He then bought gift cards using the victim’s money. This money was later transferred to other bank accounts or used to buy gold and mobile phones,” said the police.

DCP Alphonse said the accused visited over 11 cities across several states to withdraw the cheated amount before getting caught. The other two accused- Vicky and Kumar- provided fake SIM cards and bank accounts to Jha.

“They were staying at five-star hotels and frequently changing hideouts to evade arrest,” said the police.

Police recovered 15 phones, 39 SIM cards, and RS 85,000 in cash from the accused and are scanning bank accounts used by the men.