Delhi reports 4,003 cyber fraud cases in 2025, Rs 849 crore lost: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that Delhi recorded 4,003 cyber financial fraud cases in 2025. A total of 3,544 people were arrested, while victims reported losses of Rs 849.80 crore. Of this amount, Rs 112.76 crore was recovered.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “The Delhi Police has informed that, during the year 2025, the total number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi are 4003, the number of persons arrested are 3544, the amount reported by citizens is Rs 849.80 crores and the amount recovered is Rs 112.76 crores.”

The minister was responding to a question raised by Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who sought details on the number of fraudsters arrested by the Delhi Police and the amount recovered from them during the last year. He also asked about the number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi during the period, the total amount involved.