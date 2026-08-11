Delhi reports 4,003 cyber fraud cases in 2025, Rs 849 crore lost: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that Delhi recorded 4,003 cyber financial fraud cases in 2025. A total of 3,544 people were arrested, while victims reported losses of Rs 849.80 crore. Of this amount, Rs 112.76 crore was recovered.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “The Delhi Police has informed that, during the year 2025, the total number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi are 4003, the number of persons arrested are 3544, the amount reported by citizens is Rs 849.80 crores and the amount recovered is Rs 112.76 crores.”
The minister was responding to a question raised by Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who sought details on the number of fraudsters arrested by the Delhi Police and the amount recovered from them during the last year. He also asked about the number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi during the period, the total amount involved.
The minister stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as an attached office to tackle all types of cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.
“The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (NCRP) (https://cybercrime.gov.in) has been launched, as a part of the I4C, to enable public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. The ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’ (CFCFRMS), under I4C, has been launched in year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters,” the Union Minister said.
He added that, according to the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) operated by I4C, more than Rs 11,158 crore has been saved across over 32.80 lakh complaints as of June 30, 2026.
“A Suspect Registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by I4C on 10.09.2024 in collaboration with Banks/Financial Institutions. Till 30.06.2026, more than 30.48 lakh suspect identifier data received from
Banks and 32.08 lakh Layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of Suspect Registry and declined transactions worth Rs. 25,698 crores,” the minister added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More