Delhi gets nodal cybercrime unit to tackle online frauds, ransomware

D4C will function as an apex cybercrime coordination and management body under the Delhi Police and will work under the administrative control of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Delhi has set up a nodal agency under its police department to prevent, detect and investigate cybercrimes in the region in view of the rapid rise in online offences. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday gave approval for the Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C), which will look into cyber-enabled financial frauds, online harassment, crimes against women and children, ransomware, online radicalisation, cyber sabotage and public-order disruption.

D4C will function as an apex cybercrime coordination and management body under the Delhi Police and will work under the administrative control of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

The centre will be headed by a Chief Executive Officer of the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police who will report to the Special CP (Special Cell), and will be assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).