Delhi gets nodal cybercrime unit to tackle online frauds, ransomware

Delhi has set up a nodal agency under its police department to prevent, detect and investigate cybercrimes in the region in view of the rapid rise in online offences. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday gave approval for the Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C), which will look into cyber-enabled financial frauds, online harassment, crimes against women and children, ransomware, online radicalisation, cyber sabotage and public-order disruption.
D4C will function as an apex cybercrime coordination and management body under the Delhi Police and will work under the administrative control of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.
The centre will be headed by a Chief Executive Officer of the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police who will report to the Special CP (Special Cell), and will be assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).
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According to the order by Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary (Home Department), the D4C will have functional jurisdiction across Delhi and will adopt an integrated, technology-driven and victim-centric approach to cybercrime management.
The existing Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit, Dwarka, will be subsumed into the D4C. Its investigation wing, digital investigation lab, training and awareness centre, the 1930 cyber helpline control room at Haiderpur, and the fraud mitigation centre will become integral parts of the new centre.
It will comprise mainly four wings: the administrative wing, cyber investigation wing, operations wing, and online crimes against women and children wing. Each wing will be headed by a DCP-rank officer.
Cyber investigation wing
The cyber investigation wing will be responsible for investigating high-value, multi-victim and complex cybercrime cases.
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A D4C police station will also be established with jurisdiction across Delhi to register and investigate cybercrime cases as decided by the competent authority. The wing will include investigation teams, a State Digital Investigation Support Centre and a legal and prosecution support cell.
The State Digital Investigation Support Centre will provide technical assistance to investigating officers across Delhi Police and maintain advanced laboratories for mobile forensics, memory forensics, cloud
forensics, network forensics, CCTV examination, and cryptocurrency investigations.
Operations wing
The operations wing will function as the intelligence, analytics, and predictive-policing arm of the D4C. “It will analyse crime data, cybercrime trends and behavioural patterns to identify emerging threats, hotspots and modus operandi,” the order said.
The Cyber Threats Division will monitor cyber threats, analyse cybercrime trends, and generate actionable intelligence. It will include a Research and Innovation Unit, a Data Analytics and Response Team, a CyMAC Monitoring Cell and a dedicated Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell to probe offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails, hoax bomb threats and other technology-enabled communications.
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The Cyber Security Division will monitor, prevent and respond to cybersecurity threats affecting government systems, critical infrastructure and public digital assets.
The order stated that proposals for creation and sanction of posts for the D4C will be processed separately and sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. Until regular posts are created and filled, the Delhi Police Headquarters will deploy personnel to the D4C from the Delhi Police.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More