Delhi: Customs seizes 2,800 kg Pak-origin cosmetics sent via UAE to evade Rs 1.2 cr duty

The Delhi Customs has seized around 2,800 kg of Pakistani-origin cosmetic products which were routed through Abu Dhabi and shown as household items to evade customs duty to the tune of around Rs 1.2 crore.

“Acting on specific intelligence, officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate intercepted an import consignment at New Courier Terminal on November 29. For smuggling the goods and to evade detection, 87 unique names and addresses of consignees across the country were used. However, the goods in all the bags were found to be similar. The matter is under investigation to find out the real evader who is suspected to have used different names and addresses of the ghost recipients,” a senior official said.

An officer said a lot of 87 consignments had arrived by flight from Abu Dhabi. “After examination, 84 consignments were found to contain cosmetics of Pakistani origin, while three consignments were of perfume concentrate from Bahrain. As per rules, any imported goods originating from Pakistan attract basic customs duty at the rate of 200% of the value of the goods. The goods were attempted to be cleared through courier mode by mis-declaring the origin and description of goods, and its value to evade the applicable customs duty and IGST,” the officer said.