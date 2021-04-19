Covid-19 second wave: Curfew in Delhi from tonight till next Monday morning

Deserted Azad market during weekend curfew called by Delhi Government in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi will be under complete curfew from tonight to next Monday morning amid a record rise in coronavirus cases, the office of LG confirmed.

Delhi has seen close to 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases and a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent. On Saturday, this figure was around 24 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last evening and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning and informed that the city is facing a shortage of oxygen and beds. Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal urging them to ramp up bed capacity in central government-run hospitals and to ensure “uninterrupted” supply of medical oxygen.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced fresh curbs to tackle Covid-19 in the city including a weekend curfew, closure of shopping malls, auditoriums, gyms, spas, bars and dine-in services at restaurants. While weekend curfew will remain in force between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday, the other curbs, along with the night curfew, will stay till April 30, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Categories exempted include government officials, police, health workers, pregnant women and other patients, people travelling to and from airports, railway stations and ISBTs, electronic and print media. There will also be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement or transportation of essential or non-essential goods.

Last year, Delhi was under complete lockdown between March 22 and May 18. Beginning May 19, the city reopened in phases.