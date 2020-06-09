Delhi: Crunch at hospitals leaves many patients high & dry

Bharti, who delivered a baby boy on Saturday, was denied admission at 4 hospitals. Bharti, who delivered a baby boy on Saturday, was denied admission at 4 hospitals.

For close to a year, the family of Mohammad Saim, 19, made regular trips to AIIMS for their son who was diagnosed with leukemia. He died on June 3 at his home in Ballimaran.

Saim’s uncle Mohammad Khalid said the family tried for days but couldn’t get him admitted to any hospital. The family does not know if Saim had contracted coronavirus.

While Saim’s treatment was underway at AIIMS since July last year, it had become irregular since the lockdown, his uncle alleged. “On May 22, they said they can’t admit him or prescribe medication, which he had been getting free of cost,” he said.

Saim is survived by his parents and four siblings.

AIIMS authorities, however, said that the hospital took a considered decision. D K Sharma, medical superintendent at AIIMS, said: “Whatever decision was taken, was taken after checking the patient. If a patient has serious chronic ailments, we admit them; if it is manageable, we send them home.”

With medical facilities stretched amid the pandemic, relatives of patients — both Covid and non-Covid — say they are finding it increasingly hard to get hospital admission.

Ranbiri, 53, was among the hundreds of patients undergoing chemotherapy at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), which was sealed after several healthcare workers tested positive for Covid. After it was unsealed, though, she was allegedly denied treatment.

Her son, Kuldeep (31), who transports fruits and vegetables to and from Azadpur Mandi, said the hospital first asked them to get a Covid test done, and when she tested positive, allegedly denied her treatment.

Dr B L Sherwal, director of DSCI, said, “As per the government directive, and also because DSCI had many Covid cases, patients are required to get screened as there is a risk of infecting other patients. Also, DSCI does not treat Covid-19 patients.”

Ranbiri was eventually admitted to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute at Paschim Vihar under the EWS category, where she died on Sunday.

For nine-months pregnant Bharti (25), giving birth entailed rejection from a private hospital and three government hospitals.

She was due to deliver in the first week of June and was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital under EWS category for months. However, she was denied treatment at the hospital last Monday after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Her husband, Jai Kumar (27), said that the same night, he tried to get her admitted to three government hospitals but was turned away by guards each time.

Last Wednesday, however, she eventually managed to get re-admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as an exceptional case. On Saturday morning, she gave birth to a baby boy. While Bharti is doing well, the baby is on ventilator support.

A spokesperson for the Sir Ganga Ram hospital said, “At that time, a bed was not available for her. But she was admitted on Wednesday evening, and was placed in a private isolation ward. The hospital will not charge her money but she has been placed on a non-EWS bed.”

