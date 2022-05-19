Delhi: CRPF to be deployed to prevent entry of cattle into green area of DDA in Inderpuri, police tell high court

A company of CRPF comprising 60 jawans will be deployed to prevent ingress of cattle into the Central Ridge forest area, the Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court.

The Station house officer (SHO) of Inderpuri in a status report told the court that the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) boundary wall protecting the “green land” under Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been breached at 11 points. The police said it had deployed eight personnel from DCP-Reserve along with vehicles to prevent ingress of cattle into the forest area but the same was not sufficient.

“At the request of Delhi Police, one company of CRPF (60 jawans) has been made available to the local police station. They are likely to be deployed in three shifts round the clock. The SHO is confident that this should be sufficient deterrent to prevent ingress of cattle into the forest area,” Justice Najmi Waziri recorded in an order.

The court in March was told that the planting of trees by the Delhi government’s forest department in the Dasghara area of the Central Ridge could not be accomplished “because of rampant encroachment” in the land under DDA. It was also told that the peripheral walls which had possibly been deliberately broken down, needed to be repaired immediately. The court has been now told that work had started for mending the broken RCC boundary wall.

In an order dated May 13, the court noted that thousands of cattle are stationed inside the forest land or green land under the DDA’s management and directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to coordinate with the authority to ensure that the area was secured from stray cattle.

“The imperative of greening Delhi is far too urgent for the collective health of its residents and future generations. The cattle owners whose cattle stray into and/or denude forest lands and sparse green areas, cannot be seen to hold-up or push-back afforestation measures for the amelioration of Delhi’s polluted air and the multiple benefits that would ensue from greening of Delhi to future generations,” said Justice Waziri in the order.

The court further said every endeavour should be made by the authorities collectively to secure the ridge area for afforestation. “Let coordination, in this regard, be done between the director (horticulture) DDA (or other officer of equivalent rank); the deputy commissioner, North MCD and DCP concerned along with the deputy conservator of forests, department of forests, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi),” said the bench.