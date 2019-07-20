Delhi: CRPF constable dead as Mercedes being driven by 19-year-old rams into his car

A 34-year-old man posted with CRPF’s Special Duty Group as a constable died Friday morning after a Mercedes Benz being driven by a 19-year-old rammed into the WagonR he was travelling in, at South Delhi’s Greater Kailash I the previous night.

The victim, Narender Baswal, was accompanied by his colleagues Vinod Kumar (36) and Babulal Yadav (38), who escaped with minor injuries. The Mercedes was being driven by 19-year-old Sanidhya Garg, a resident of Model Town, who has been arrested and a case under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) has been registered against him.

According to police, Garg was visiting Delhi from London, where he is attending college. He was returning to his home in Model Town after visiting his grandmother in Saket. His father, Asish, runs an iron business in Noida and the car is registered under his name, said police.

“A PCR call was received at 10.59 pm regarding an accident at Archana crossing on the BRT. At the spot, there was a black Mercedes, which was coming from Siri Fort Roadside and had hit a WagonR after jumping the red light. The WagonR was coming from Moolchand and was heading towards Chirag Delhi,” said DCP (South) Vijay Kumar.

The victims were pulled out of the car and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Baswal died in the morning due to “internal injuries he had suffered,” hospital authorities said.

Vinod and Yadav received injuries to their limbs and were discharged from the hospital on Thursday night.

After hitting the WagonR, the Mercedes hit the divider and broke the traffic signal. Police said Garg did not suffer any injuries as he was protected by airbags in the vehicle.

The WagonR belongs to Vinod, who was driving at the time of the accident while Baswal was sitting at the back. “The accused jumped the red light and was speeding. It crashed into our car and for a moment, I blacked out. Our car toppled twice. When I regained consciousness, I saw Baswal was unconscious and Yadav was injured but conscious. I got out of the car and tried to pull out the others, but couldn’t,” Vinod, who made the PCR call, claimed.