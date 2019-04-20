Delhi: Crossing road, student hit by bike, crushed under DTC bus

A 21-year-old student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) died after he was hit by a motorcycle and, before he could get back up, was crushed under the wheels of a DTC bus in South East Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Thursday, police said. Honey, a final-year motor mechanics student from ITI in Hazrat Nizamuddin, was crossing the road when the accident happened.

Advertising

Police have arrested the DTC bus driver, Naval Kishore, but the motorist who allegedly hit the student first is yet to be arrested. “The bike-borne man was driving a black Splendor. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. We are tracing the owner using the licence plate. We have invoked sections 279 (rash driving or driving in a public way) and 304 -(A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC,” said a police officer.

In his statement, the victim’s friend Ajmat Ansari (19) said Honey was lying in a pool of blood and not a single passenger from the bus offered to help. The bus driver, however, stopped his vehicle and tried to intervene, Ansari said, adding that Honey died in a few minutes. He was taken in an autorickshaw to AIIMS trauma center along with the DTC bus driver.

A police team arrested the DTC driver from the hospital. “He did not flee the spot. He told us that he spotted Honey lying on the road but could not apply the brakes in time,” the officer said. At the accident spot, police found the bike with a broken indicator. Police have mapped all exit routes which could have been used by the accused, and they believe he may have hailed a vehicle from the main road and fled.

Advertising

Honey’s father Suresh is a daily wage labourer while his mother is an anganwadi worker. “His friends called and told me about the accident. My son’s head was badly injured. I want strict police action,” Suresh said.

Honey had his final-year exams next month. On Thursday, he and his two friends, Ansari and Mukesh, had gone to have lunch at a local restaurant.

While they were crossing the street near west Nizamuddin bus stand, Honey waited in the middle of the road at a divider while his friends had already crossed. “I just turned back and within seconds, a bike-borne man had hit him. They both fell on the ground. The biker was up on his feet but by then the DTC bus driver had hit Honey,” Ansari said.

In the ensuing confusion, the bike-borne man fled while the DTC bus driver got down and offered to help. “No one else stepped down from the bus,” Ansari said. In the meantime, Mukesh hailed an autorickshaw and they left for the hospital.