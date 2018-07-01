Delhi: Crossing road, minor girl run over

A seven-year-old girl died, while her aunt and five-year-old cousin were critically injured after being hit by a car in New Ashok Nagar around 8.30 pm Friday. Police said the three were crossing the road at the time. Police said they have arrested the car driver, Naveen Sharma (25). Police alleged he had bought a second-hand Santro just three days ago and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, running over the victims.

The three were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where Sandhya was declared dead. The woman, Lekha, and her son Naitik are undergoing treatment.“Lekha brought her niece, Sandhya, to Delhi from Sultanpur when her mother died. She wanted to give her a good education,” said a relative. The woman’s husband Rahul said, “Doctors are doing all they can but they are very critical. Police should not spare the culprit… he must get strict punishment.” The family also alleged that they were yet to get the girl’s body because police had not given clearance.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

