Delhi crosses 1 cr vaccines landmark

With 1.68 lakh vaccine doses administered in Delhi Saturday, the capital has crossed the milestone of 1 crore people being administered at least one vaccine dose.

As per government estimates, Delhi has a population of approximately 2 crore, of which 1.5 crore are over the age of 18 and eligible for COVID vaccination. With the highest number of vaccine doses this week administered Saturday, 1,40,95,736 doses have been administered in Delhi since the start of the city’s vaccination drive, of which 1,00,40,983 are first doses—which could mean that more than 1 crore, or two-third have received at least one dose. This places Delhi far ahead of the national vaccine coverage, which is currently at a little over 55 per cent of India’s eligible population having received at least one dose. However, it should be noted that the Delhi numbers refer to vaccines administered in Delhi and could also include residents of nearby areas who might have been vaccinated in the city.

However, the number of people fully vaccinated are much lower with 40,54,753 second doses having been administered in the city.

A majority of the vaccines in Delhi have been administered to those below 45 years of age—this age bracket accounts for 79,86,797 doses administered in the city which is well more than half. The numbers are much lower in the oldest bracket of those aged 60 and above where 21,59,376 doses have been administered and where a little over 60 per cent have received their first doses.

After a dip in the vaccination pace in July due to shortages in supply, Delhi’s programme has hit a steady stride since the first week of August and more than 1 lakh doses have been administered every day in the last week. Government vaccination centres are currently operating with a capacity of 2,13,425 doses per day, with vaccine stock for five days remaining in the city.