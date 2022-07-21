scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Delhi: Crores extorted using loan app racket with China link

Police also caught 149 telecallers for making extortion calls every day for the gang. The accused have allegedly sent more than Rs 10 crore to their Chinese associates this year, said police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 1:35:12 am
The app was allegedly created by Chinese associates. While downloading, it would ask for permission to access contacts and photos.(Representational)

The Delhi Police has busted a cheating and extortion gang in Outer Delhi by arresting four people who allegedly ran a fake call centre with associates from China. Police also caught 149 telecallers for making extortion calls every day for the gang. The accused have allegedly sent more than Rs 10 crore to their Chinese associates this year, said police.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar (35), Alok Sharma (24), Avnish (22) and Kannan (35), were team leaders overseeing the operations, police said. Kumar is allegedly the mastermind and others helped by employing people, monitoring calls/messages and getting data on victims.

The matter came to light after a resident of Narela filed a complaint. He said he downloaded a loan app after receiving multiple ads on social media. He was granted a loan of Rs 6,870 but soon started getting calls from unknown numbers. The accused had access to his gallery and were harassing him with his morphed photos. Police said he paid Rs 1 lakh out of fear but the accused continued to harass him.

The app was allegedly created by Chinese associates. While downloading, it would ask for permission to access contacts and photos. The accused would take personal details and harass users to extort money. Since they also had access to the victims’ contact list, they would threaten to send morphed photos to relatives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
More from Delhi

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “We found that calls were being made from Dwarka. Teams were sent for raids and they found that a company has been running for two years. We found 134 women and 15 men employed as telecallers. Kumar and his associates in Delhi earned Rs 3 crore last year. They used to communicate with the Chinese men on a multilingual chat application.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement