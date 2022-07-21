Delhi: Crores extorted using loan app racket with China link

July 21, 2022 1:35:12 am
The Delhi Police has busted a cheating and extortion gang in Outer Delhi by arresting four people who allegedly ran a fake call centre with associates from China. Police also caught 149 telecallers for making extortion calls every day for the gang. The accused have allegedly sent more than Rs 10 crore to their Chinese associates this year, said police.
The accused, identified as Anil Kumar (35), Alok Sharma (24), Avnish (22) and Kannan (35), were team leaders overseeing the operations, police said. Kumar is allegedly the mastermind and others helped by employing people, monitoring calls/messages and getting data on victims.
The matter came to light after a resident of Narela filed a complaint. He said he downloaded a loan app after receiving multiple ads on social media. He was granted a loan of Rs 6,870 but soon started getting calls from unknown numbers. The accused had access to his gallery and were harassing him with his morphed photos. Police said he paid Rs 1 lakh out of fear but the accused continued to harass him.
The app was allegedly created by Chinese associates. While downloading, it would ask for permission to access contacts and photos. The accused would take personal details and harass users to extort money. Since they also had access to the victims’ contact list, they would threaten to send morphed photos to relatives.
Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said, “We found that calls were being made from Dwarka. Teams were sent for raids and they found that a company has been running for two years. We found 134 women and 15 men employed as telecallers. Kumar and his associates in Delhi earned Rs 3 crore last year. They used to communicate with the Chinese men on a multilingual chat application.”
