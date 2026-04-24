He Murdered Wife 40 Years Ago And Fled Delhi. How Law Caught Up With Him

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Chandra Shekhar Prasad murdered his wife in 1986 because he suspected her of having an affair and fled Delhi. Forty years later, the law has caught up with him. Now 84, Prasad has confessed to killing his wife, and his questioning has revealed details of a life on the run.
Suspicion, Then Murder
Prasad came to Delhi in 1969 and married in 1971. They lived in Shakarpur. Years after their wedding, Prasad started suspecting his wife of having an affair. This led to frequent quarrels at home. On October 19, 1986, he murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with bricks. His associates held the domestic help at gunpoint and fled the spot after the killing. They were never arrested and were declared absconders in 1987.
A Challenging Chase
Delhi Police’s Central Range Crime Branch had a tough task at hand. The case had been unsolved for 40 years, and identifying the accused was a major challenge. What added to this was the absence of modern identification tools such as Aadhaar records and mobile data trail.
The police team probing the cold case located Prasad’s children, who live in Delhi. Their mobile numbers were discreetly obtained and placed under surveillance, police said. An investigation revealed that Prasad had been living in northwest Delhi under a false identity and visited his family members during social functions. On Wednesday, he was arrested from a factory in Delhi’s Alipur, where he had been hiding.
Life On The Run
During questioning, Prasad admitted to killing his wife 40 years ago. He told police that he lived across Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi during these four decades. After the killing, he had taken shelter at an ashram in Haryana and later worked as a rickshaw puller in Punjab’s Patiala. Police said they are committed to catching criminals and securing justice for victims, “no matter how much time it takes or how deep we have to dig.” The team chasing Prasad was led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande and comprised Sub-Inspector Birpal Singh and Head Constables Raushan, Vijay Singh, Jai Singh, Parveen, Rahul, Samander and Anoop. The probe was monitored by Satendra Mohan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Range.
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