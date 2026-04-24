He Murdered Wife 40 Years Ago And Fled Delhi. How Law Caught Up With Him

Delhi Police have arrested 84-year-old Chandra Shekhar Prasad for the 1986 murder of his wife; the fugitive, who spent 40 years as a rickshaw puller and ashram resident, was caught after his children’s phones were placed under surveillance.

Chandra Shekhar Prasad murdered his wife in 1986 because he suspected her of having an affair and fled Delhi. Forty years later, the law has caught up with him. Now 84, Prasad has confessed to killing his wife, and his questioning has revealed details of a life on the run.

Suspicion, Then Murder

Prasad came to Delhi in 1969 and married in 1971. They lived in Shakarpur. Years after their wedding, Prasad started suspecting his wife of having an affair. This led to frequent quarrels at home. On October 19, 1986, he murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with bricks. His associates held the domestic help at gunpoint and fled the spot after the killing. They were never arrested and were declared absconders in 1987.