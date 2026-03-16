Delhi Crime Branch busts illegal LPG storage in Mundka, seizes 610 gas cylinders

Empty LPG cylinders kept outside a gas agency in New Delhi amid the supply crisis triggered by the West Asia war. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal LPG storage operation in outer Delhi’s Mundka area and recovered 610 commercial and domestic gas cylinders, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Crime Branch team raided Guruji Indane Gas Service, located at Khasra Number 111/22 and 111, Plot No. 9, Mundka, where they allegedly stored a large number of LPG cylinders illegally.

The police found that commercial LPG cylinders belonging to companies such as Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas were stored together on the premises, violating LPG control regulations and licensing norms.

According to the police, 197 of the 610 cylinders were full, 392 were empty commercial cylinders, and 21 were small-size domestic cylinders. Additionally, 26 industrial cylinders (47 kg capacity) belonging to Indane were also found inside the godown.