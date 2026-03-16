Delhi Crime Branch busts illegal LPG storage in Mundka, seizes 610 gas cylinders

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The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal LPG storage operation in outer Delhi’s Mundka area and recovered 610 commercial and domestic gas cylinders, officials said on Monday.
Acting on specific intelligence, a Crime Branch team raided Guruji Indane Gas Service, located at Khasra Number 111/22 and 111, Plot No. 9, Mundka, where they allegedly stored a large number of LPG cylinders illegally.
The police found that commercial LPG cylinders belonging to companies such as Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas were stored together on the premises, violating LPG control regulations and licensing norms.
According to the police, 197 of the 610 cylinders were full, 392 were empty commercial cylinders, and 21 were small-size domestic cylinders. Additionally, 26 industrial cylinders (47 kg capacity) belonging to Indane were also found inside the godown.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the agency was authorised to distribute only commercial Indane cylinders, but cylinders belonging to other companies were also hoarded at the site.
Officials further stated that, as per verbal communication with the Indian Oil Corporation, the distributor’s stock of Indane cylinders was supposed to be nil as of March 15, but 133 filled commercial Indane cylinders were still found stored on its premises during the raid.
The raid was conducted in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Food Supply Officer from the Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Department, Delhi, who confirmed that storing cylinders of different companies on one company’s distributor premises is illegal.
An FIR was then registered at the Crime Branch police station under section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to criminal conspiracy.
“Delhi Police is maintaining strict vigil against illegal hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities across the city. Any information regarding such activities is acted upon with priority, and stringent legal action is taken against offenders. Our teams are continuously monitoring and conducting enforcement drives to ensure compliance with the law and to protect public safety,” said Devesh Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).
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