Delhi: Crime Branch busts drug syndicate, arrests 2

The crime branch Thursday arrested two men in Delhi’s Rohini while they were carrying 1.3 kg high-quality heroin, which is worth Rs 2 crore in the international market.

The accused has been identified as Manish, 34, and Tinku, 34. The police said Manish was earlier involved in a high-value robbery case as well as a case under the NDPS Act. Whereas, his childhood friend Tinku was involved in a case under the Excise Act registered at the Vivek Vihar police station.

Manish was involved in the robbery of Rs 1.5 crore in the Lahori Gate area in 2014. After being released from jail in 2019, he began losing money through gambling, and started selling drugs to earn money, a source said.

The police said he was wanted in an NDPS case and frequently changed his address to avoid arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 had earlier been declared for Manish’s arrest.

The police said the Crime Branch received a tip-off Thursday. “A team from the New Delhi Range then intercepted the Creta car in which the two accused were traveling. The accused tried to escape from the spot, but were apprehended. The heroin was seized from their possession, and an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo,” the source said.

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said: “Manish was wanted in a crime branch case registered under Sections 20 (contravention in relation to cannabis), 25 (punishment for allowing premises for offence) and 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act. Investigation is being carried out to identify more persons involved in this chain of drug supply.”