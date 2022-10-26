Delhi: Crime Branch arrests 2 brothers wanted in kidnapping, rape cases

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police last week arrested two brothers, Ashish Chauhan (27) and Deepak Chauhan (23), for their alleged involvement in separate cases related to kidnapping and rape.

According to the police, Ashish and Deepak, who hail from Noida, were arrested on October 21. While Ashish was arrested from New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi, Deepak was caught on Dwarka’s Golf Course Road along with a stolen motorcycle. A Rs 25,000 reward had been announced for Deepak’s arrest, the police said.

According to Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Yadav, on August 29, 2017, Ashish and three associates kidnapped a person at gunpoint from his car near Singhu village and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore. “When a police team traced him, he and his associates fired upon them. Ashish and one of his associates, who was injured in the encounter, were caught,” Yadav said, adding that Ashish used to work with a property dealer then. “During that period, he committed crimes and formed an extortion gang,” he said. In 2020, after obtaining bail, Ashish absconded.

A year later, in July 2021, his brother Deepak was accused of raping a woman who worked in the same call centre as him. Deepak and Ashish allegedly also threatened this woman. Deepak later absconded from Noida and began working as a graphic designer, the police said.

According to the police, while Deepak was hiding in the vicinity of Sagarpur and Dwarka, Ashish had been working with local property dealers in New Ashok Nagar. The police said he had been living with students in PG accommodations, allegedly to avoid police detection, and managed logistics for his gang members.