Beggar with a Santro, an unwitting accomplice, and a murder arrest 3 years later

For three years, Shahzad (33), an accused in a murder case who wanted to give the police a slip, changed his identity and started living as a beggar on the streets of Ghaziabad, working alongside a differently abled man called Phool Hasan.

Every time a car would stop at a traffic signal, he would use Hasan, who used crutches, to appeal to sympathetic individuals, and at the end of the day, both would divide the money.

But this plan was also what ultimately led police to Shahzad, who had in 2019 allegedly shot dead a man in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

While his alleged accomplice, Vakil, was arrested a few months later, Shahzad remained absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender.

A senior police officer said that initially, he hid himself by frequently changing his locations, but later investigators received a tip-off that he along with his family – his wife and 60-year-old father – had permanently moved to a house at Ganga Vihar in Ghaziabad.

Added the officer: “Over the course of three years, we mounted technical surveillance on the accused and tried to trace his exact house address. We later found out that he owns a Santro, in which he travels to several places.”

Another officer said that after obtaining his house’s location, neighbours and the landlord were questioned, who confirmed that Shahzad used to leave in his vehicle in the morning and come back around the evening.

CCTV footage from the area was analysed and a Santro car was noticed travelling near several prominent traffic junctions in the area.

Shop owners and some common commuters at the spot were asked about Shahzad’s identity and they told police that he used to park his car at a distance, change into old and torn clothes, and meet Hasan. The two would then beg for money till the evening at crowded locations in the area.

After information was also gathered from other beggars, a team of sub-inspector Jitender Mathur, assistant sub-inspector Ashok, Bal Krishan, head constable Mahesh, led by inspector Satish Malik and ACP Vivek Tyagi, laid a trap around a petrol pump where Shahzad and Hasan used to beg frequently. “Hassan told us that he was not aware about Shahzad’s antecedents,” an officer said.

The officer said that Shahzad and Hasan used to make around Rs 2,000 on a good day. “Shahzad comes from an economically weak background but owing to a strong build, he started working as a bouncer and eventually came in contact with bad elements…,” said DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer.