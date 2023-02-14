scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Beggar with a Santro, an unwitting accomplice, and a murder arrest 3 years later

Shahzad used to park his car at a distance, change into old and torn clothes, and meet Hasan. The two would then beg for money till the evening at crowded locations in the area.

Shahzad and Hasan were caught after a Delhi Police team laid a trap around a petrol pump where they used to beg frequently. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Beggar with a Santro, an unwitting accomplice, and a murder arrest 3 years later
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For three years, Shahzad (33), an accused in a murder case who wanted to give the police a slip, changed his identity and started living as a beggar on the streets of Ghaziabad, working alongside a differently abled man called Phool Hasan.

Every time a car would stop at a traffic signal, he would use Hasan, who used crutches, to appeal to sympathetic individuals, and at the end of the day, both would divide the money.

But this plan was also what ultimately led police to Shahzad, who had in 2019 allegedly shot dead a man in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

While his alleged accomplice, Vakil, was arrested a few months later, Shahzad remained absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

A senior police officer said that initially, he hid himself by frequently changing his locations, but later investigators received a tip-off that he along with his family – his wife and 60-year-old father – had permanently moved to a house at Ganga Vihar in Ghaziabad.

Also in Cracking the Case |How a tattoo and an amputated index finger helped catch murder accused after 14 years on the run

Added the officer: “Over the course of three years, we mounted technical surveillance on the accused and tried to trace his exact house address. We later found out that he owns a Santro, in which he travels to several places.”

Another officer said that after obtaining his house’s location, neighbours and the landlord were questioned, who confirmed that Shahzad used to leave in his vehicle in the morning and come back around the evening.

Advertisement

CCTV footage from the area was analysed and a Santro car was noticed travelling near several prominent traffic junctions in the area.

Also Read |A call centre job and a landline: How police nabbed woman wanted for cop’s murder in Delhi riots

Shop owners and some common commuters at the spot were asked about Shahzad’s identity and they told police that he used to park his car at a distance, change into old and torn clothes, and meet Hasan. The two would then beg for money till the evening at crowded locations in the area.

After information was also gathered from other beggars, a team of sub-inspector Jitender Mathur, assistant sub-inspector Ashok, Bal Krishan, head constable Mahesh, led by inspector Satish Malik and ACP Vivek Tyagi, laid a trap around a petrol pump where Shahzad and Hasan used to beg frequently. “Hassan told us that he was not aware about Shahzad’s antecedents,” an officer said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The officer said that Shahzad and Hasan used to make around Rs 2,000 on a good day. “Shahzad comes from an economically weak background but owing to a strong build, he started working as a bouncer and eventually came in contact with bad elements…,” said DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:36 IST
Next Story

What we know about the Michigan State University shooting suspect

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close