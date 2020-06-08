Cremation grounds in Delhi to get CNG furnaces

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of installing CNG furnaces at its Subhash Nagar and Green Park cremation grounds to create more space for performing last rites. (Express file photo by Harmeet Sodhi) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of installing CNG furnaces at its Subhash Nagar and Green Park cremation grounds to create more space for performing last rites. (Express file photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of installing CNG furnaces at its Subhash Nagar and Green Park cremation grounds to create more space for performing last rites.

Standing committee chairperson of the South body, Bhupendar Gupta, said that ‘in anticipation approval’ has been given for the furnaces.

He said that the decision has been taken as part of advance preparations for the Covid-19 pandemic. “Also, CNG furnaces are less polluting and social distancing could be maintained in a better way,” said Gupta. He said the process to set up the CNG furnaces takes around six months but the civic body, along with an NGO helping in the project, will try to expedite it.

As per data given by the standing committee, 442 funerals have been carried out at the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground and 429 at Nigam Bodh ghat as per Covid protocol till May 29.

The civic body is presently cremating Covid suspect or confirmed bodies mostly at Punjabi Bagh and Nigam Bodh Ghat as there has been resistance by staff and locals at other places due to fear of coronavirus, said a senior official.

There were also reports of a few bodies not being cremated due to lack of adequate infrastructure and staff, with families having to wait long hours at Nigam Bodh ghat where three out of the six CNG furnaces have been non-functional for several years.

According to the data given by the corporation, the three CNG furnaces at Nigam Bodh ghat can dispose 18 bodies every day while four CNG furnaces at Punjabi Bagh can dispose 24 bodies a day.

In addition to these facilities, final rites are also being carried out at the burial grounds at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mangolpuri, Madanpur Khadar and Mangolpuri Christian Burial Ground.

“Keeping in view the increasing number of corona positive cases, a decision was taken by all three corporations to allow cremation on wood pyres at Punjabi Bagh, Nigam Bodh ghat, Panchkuian Road, Karkardooma cremation gorund and electric cremation at Lodhi Road Crematorium with the capacity of about 20, 15, 8, 6 and 5 bodies respectively,” said Gupta.

