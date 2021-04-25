Delhi: Cremation ground makes space for 20 pyres in parking lot

Health workers carry a body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation, in New Delhi. (AP)

Amid a spike in deaths due to Covid, the Ghazipur crematorium has made space for 20 more pyres in the parking lot. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 357 deaths, the highest so far.

Earlier, the crematorium had space for 38 pyres. A senior official from the East civic body, under which the crematorium falls, said: “There are so many bodies that we have added space for 20 more pyres at the Ghazipur crematorium. There is usually a waiting time of 3-4 hours. On Friday, the GTB mortuary alone had 47 bodies due to this. But we have now managed to cremate them, and more on Saturday. A body takes 5-6 hours to burn.”

Various hospitals under the East and North MCDs were directed to send bodies only to specified crematoriums/burial grounds, as per a directive issued by the North MCD last week.

“The EDMC commissioner visited the Jwala Nagar crematorium too; there may be plans to increase space at Seemapuri cremation ground as well,” said the official.