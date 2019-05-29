Delhi: Crackdown begins on coaching centres violating norms

Following the fire at a coaching centre in Surat that left 22 students dead, the North, South and East civic bodies have formed teams to crack down on coaching centres in the capital found violating the law. According to officials, teams will check if the buildings they are housed in are structurally safe or not.

On Monday, the Delhi government had ordered the fire department to “immediately” shut all coaching centres in the city housed above the fourth floor of high-rises as a “precautionary step”. Delhi chief fire officer Atul Garg had said the DFS has formed four teams to carry out the inspections. “Our teams will inspect coaching centres in Karol Bagh, Kalu Sarai, Laxmi Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar in the first phase,” he had said.

The South body has asked its officials to conduct a safety audit of institutes under its jurisdiction and submit a report in a month, an official said.

A similar team formed by the East civic body has issued notices to 27 coaching centres in Laxmi Nagar, after it found that safety standards were not being maintained, an East civic body official said. North MCD mayor Avatar Singh said a team will go to different coaching centres to see if safety standards are in place or not.

A senior official of the North MCD said the team that was formed to inspect safety standards of buildings after the fire at Karol Bagh’s Arpit Palace — which left 17 people dead — will also inspect other buildings, including coaching centres.

A South body official said the main problem with regard to coaching centres is that there is no specific policy to deal with them, and that different government agencies never chalked out plans on safety measures.

“Some of these centres pay conversion fees to the corporation under the column ‘other trade’, as this trade is not specifically described in our books. We will place this issue before the deliberative wing,” said the official.

Coaching centres have mushroomed in several areas in Delhi such as Kalu Sarai, Munirka, South Extension Part 1, Model Town and Kotla Mubarakpur in the past decade.

“Some of the institutes in Kalu Sarai run classes in two-three rooms, stuffed with hundreds of students… they have narrow exits. In case of a fire, it can lead to a stampede-like situation,” said the official.

There are over 40 coaching institutes, mostly for bank services and other government exams, in South Delhi’s Munirka, while Kalu Sarai has engineering coaching institutes.

According to officials, some of the buildings that house the coaching centres in Kalu Sarai also run guesthouses or hostels. “The health department has been asked to file a report on whether the guesthouses are following fire safety rules or not,” an official said.