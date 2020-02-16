Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site of the incident. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site of the incident.

At least two people were feared trapped inside the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Sunday. The incident happened in CR Park’s E block area at around 2 pm.

Five fire tenders have been pressed into service.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

