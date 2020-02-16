Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2020 4:19:08 pm
At least two people were feared trapped inside the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Sunday. The incident happened in CR Park’s E block area at around 2 pm.
Five fire tenders have been pressed into service.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd