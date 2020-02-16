Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Must Read

Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in CR Park, two feared trapped

CR Park building collapse: The incident happened in CR Park's E block area at around 2 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2020 4:19:08 pm
under-construction building collapse in Delhi, under construction building collapse in CR Park, CR Park under construction building collapse, CR Park house collapse, Delhi news, city news, Indian Express Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site of the incident.

At least two people were feared trapped inside the debris after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Sunday. The incident happened in CR Park’s E block area at around 2 pm.

Five fire tenders have been pressed into service.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement