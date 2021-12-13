Delhi: For three hours, CR Park road turns into playground

The CR Park road that usually sees cars, bikes and buses zipping past transformed into a playground for children as well as adults for three hours on Sunday morning.

With skates and skateboards to bicycles, from people playing chess to doing yoga, the road became a true public place as part of the Raahgiri campaign.

Under the campaign, portions of roads are shut for traffic for three hours each Sunday morning and people from all walks of life gather to play and enjoy themselves.

Rohit Dagar, a resident of Chirag Dilli, was among those who came out with their bicycles on Sunday morning. “I think the idea that you can just ride your bicycle on the main road without the fear of someone running you over is great. Usually, this road is full of vehicles. This is for the first time I have realised how wide it is and how many activities one can do because there are no cars now,” said the 41-year-old, whose daughter also came with him.

The campaign is part of several initiatives by the Raahgiri Foundation to promote pedestrian rights and the culture of walking. The Delhi government has adopted it under its anti-pollution campaign.

Area MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kalkaji MLA Atishi were also present at the campaign.

“One of the objectives of running the Raahgiri campaign is to make the public aware of the option of walking. If our areas have enough space for walking and cycling on the roads, then we should utilise that,” Atishi said.