Delhi CP Anurag Kumar sets priorities for force; stresses integrity, professionalism

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked his colleagues to maintain the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and ethical conduct irrespective of their ranks.

At an interaction with senior officers held on July 18, Kumar underlined a set of policing priorities for districts and units, stressing visible policing, timely complaint disposal, integrity in administration and better coordination among agencies.

The meeting was attended by special commissioners of police, joint commissioners of police, additional commissioners of police, and deputy commissioners of police.

“He (CP Kumar) told officers that the Delhi Police are counted among the finest police forces in the country, a standing that is tested every day under intense scrutiny and in an increasingly complex operating environment. But its reputation and image have to be restored through credible, visible and result-oriented policing on the ground,” a senior police officer, who attended the meeting, said.