Delhi CP Anurag Kumar sets priorities for force; stresses integrity, professionalism

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked his colleagues to maintain the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and ethical conduct irrespective of their ranks.
At an interaction with senior officers held on July 18, Kumar underlined a set of policing priorities for districts and units, stressing visible policing, timely complaint disposal, integrity in administration and better coordination among agencies.
The meeting was attended by special commissioners of police, joint commissioners of police, additional commissioners of police, and deputy commissioners of police.
“He (CP Kumar) told officers that the Delhi Police are counted among the finest police forces in the country, a standing that is tested every day under intense scrutiny and in an increasingly complex operating environment. But its reputation and image have to be restored through credible, visible and result-oriented policing on the ground,” a senior police officer, who attended the meeting, said.
One of the key directions issued at the meeting was to make basic policing the priority of every officer.
On internal discipline, Kumar underlined a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, unethical practices and undesirable conduct.
Kumar clearly conveyed that “strict action will be taken against erring officials” and that supervisory officers maintain continuous oversight over subordinate staff.
“He (Kumar) asked to ensure transparency, fairness and objectivity in transfers and postings, and administrative decisions. There will not be any instance, under any circumstances, of transfers/postings against illegal gratification,” the officer added.
Officers were directed to monitor platforms for feedback, intelligence and ground-level sentiment, and to use official handles for public communication and grievance redressal. Kumar also cautioned that organisational goals should guide the use of social media and that it should not be used for “self-promotion”.
“Kumar said in the meeting that a manpower audit is also to be conducted in every unit to assess optimal utilisation of available strength, followed by rationalisation of deployment,” the officer said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More