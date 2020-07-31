Delhi cow shelters to civic bodies: ‘Can’t accept any more animals till you pay us’

The MCDs and the Delhi government contribute Rs 20 each per cow per day towards the maintenance of cattle in gaushalas. (Picture for representation) The MCDs and the Delhi government contribute Rs 20 each per cow per day towards the maintenance of cattle in gaushalas. (Picture for representation)

The problem of stray cattle in the city may increase as cow shelters have claimed they can’t accept any more animals unless the civic bodies clear dues.

According to officials at the shelters, most of them are operating beyond capacity.

The three MCDs send stray cattle to four shelters – Gopal Gausadan with a capacity of 3,200; Sri Krishna which has space for 7,600 cattle; Manav Gausadan which can accommodate 500 cattle; and Dabur Hare Krishna Gaushala in Surhera with a capacity of 4,000.

The MCDs and the Delhi government contribute Rs 20 each per cow per day towards the maintenance of cattle in gaushalas.

Federation of Gausadans general secretary and in-charge of Sri Krishna Gaushala in Bawana, Anand Jalan, said, “For around three years, North MCD has not given funds to us. We have a capacity of 7,600 cows but we have already exceeded the limit by 1,000… If we do not get funds, it will be difficult to take in any more animals.”

A senior official of North MCD said that payment of over Rs 25 crore to cattle shelters has been pending over the last two years. The East body too has not paid since September 2018, and South since January this year.

Krishan Yadav, who is in-charge of Dabur Hare Krishna, said: “It costs Rs 4 lakh a day to take care of 4,000 animals under us. We have exceeded the capacity but cattle are still sent to us.”

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash said financial crunch has increased over the last few years because the Delhi government has reduced grants to the civic body: “We are in talks with the gaushalas, they will be given money soon.”

Officials from the East and South MCDs said their revenue is down due to Covid and they haven’t received funds from the Delhi government.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, however, blamed BJP for not running the MCDs properly and claimed the Delhi government has paid its share regularly to gaushalas.

