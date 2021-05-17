Delhi: Centre communiqué says no more vaccines to be supplied for under-45 in Delhi, says Deputy CM Sisodia

The Delhi government has shut over 100 session sites as it ran out of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin last week. (Express File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said that the Central government has communicated to the Delhi government that the city will not be receiving any more vaccines for the 18-44 age category for the month of May.

He stated that in a written communication from the Central government received on Sunday, the Delhi government was told that Delhi would be provided with 3.83 lakh more vaccines for May for the 45 plus age category, but that there would be no more vaccines provided for the 18-45 age category for the month.

“We have run the vaccine programme at a fast pace both for those above and under 45 years of age. From today, the vaccine programme for those above 45 — earlier done only in hospitals and dispensaries — has also started in our government schools and it’s functioning very smoothly. We have provided a walk-in vaccination facility … Currently Delhi has vaccines for the next four days for those above 45 but the Central government has told us we will soon receive more than 3 lakh vaccines. But for the 18-45 category, we have vaccines only for three more days,” said Sisodia addressing a press conference.

Sisodia stated that he wrote to the Central government on Monday requesting that at least an equivalent additional quantity of vaccines be made available to the 18-45 category as the above 45 category for the month of May.

“I have made three requests to the Central government. The government is ready to purchase but the Centre should at least make available more vaccines for those between 18 and 45, at least as much as is being made available for those above 45. If another 3.83 lakh vaccines is made available for those below 45, then we can vaccinate them side by side. Otherwise within four days we will have to close all these centres of ours we opened for 18-45 vaccination,” he said.

He stated that he also requested that the Centre transparently make available information on the state-wise allocation of vaccines, as well as about how much has been provided to private hospitals and how much to governments.

His third request was on the vaccines supply for June and July so that the vaccination programme can be planned accordingly.