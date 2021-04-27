Shot free in govt hospitals: Vaccine free for all above 18, says Kejriwal, calls for one price

The CM had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking that vaccinations be opened to all adults to control the spread of Covid. (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Monday that those aged 18 years and above will be given free Covid-19 vaccines in the capital.

“We are preparing a plan to figure out how this can be done at a large scale and as quickly as possible. We have given the nod to 1.34 crore vaccines. During the pandemic, vaccines are proving to be crucial. Those who have been vaccinated are either not falling ill or are not getting very severe symptoms. Till a few weeks ago in the UK, the situation was as dire as it is in India. That wave has now abated and experts think it is because of aggressive vaccination,” Kejriwal said.

According to sources, the vaccine will be free in government hospitals, while those who want to get vaccinated at private hospitals will have the option, but at a cost.

Kejriwal said that a roadmap for vaccination is being prepared by a team of officials.

The CM had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking that vaccinations be opened to all adults to control the spread of Covid.

On pricing for states, Kejriwal said, “One manufacturer has said it will provide the dose for Rs 400, while the other one has said it is providing it to the state for Rs 600. Both will provide it to the Centre for Rs 150. I think the price should be the same,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said he had heard one of the manufacturers say in an interview that they were making a profit even when they were selling to the Centre for Rs 150.

“If that is the case, the prices should not be Rs 400 and Rs 600. They will earn a lot of profit, but this is not a time to earn profit, but to help humanity. The Centre and states have capped prices of medicines and hospital admissions. Manufacturers, I hope, will bring prices down to Rs 150. I appeal to the Centre to cap prices,” he said.

Asking the Centre to think about those aged below 18 years as well, Kejriwal said many of them were falling ill.

“As of now, we have received a notification to administer the vaccine to 18 and above residents. However, the disease has begun to affect those below 18 years as well. If these vaccines are effective for their age group, we should be administering vaccines to them. If, however, special vaccines are required for children, I hope they are manufactured soon and can be swiftly administered to the children of the country,” he said.