Large no of people visit Delhi owing to its capital status, need more vaccines: Delhi gov to Centre

The Delhi government, which has been allotted 16.79 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for August, has demanded at least 45 lakh shots from the Centre. The central government has said that the supply has picked up and will “definitely increase” further in the coming months.

It is learnt that both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised the matter during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by top officials of the Centre including NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul, and representatives of the Union Health Ministry.

Kejriwal said there was a need for 45 lakh doses, while Sisodia pointed out that allocation of vaccine quantity to Delhi should be increased as due to its status as the national capital, a large number of people visit the city from all parts of the country.

“Delhi is vulnerable as Covid-19 cases are still very high in several states,” Sisodia is learnt to have pointed out in the meeting. At the meeting, Kejriwal asked representatives of the Centre if the supply of vaccine to Delhi will be raised, to which Dr Paul responded: “Vaccine supply has been picking up and it should increase further in the coming months. Companies have been working relentlessly to increase supplies…will definitely increase in coming months.”

Earlier, Delhi had underlined the need for around 45 lakh doses per month till December to complete the vaccination drive by the end of 2021. So far in Delhi, 1.30 crore doses have been administered, including 93.28 lakh first doses, while 37.3 lakh people have received both doses.

On Friday, India administered a record one crore vaccine doses, the highest single day tally achieved since the roll out of the Covid-19 immunisation drive on January 16. Due to increase in the vaccine availability, daily countrywide vaccinations have so far averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August, compared to 43.41 lakh doses administered in July.