Delhi: Covid vaccine adverse reaction in 0.17% of beneficiaries in city so far

The adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines have been reported in 0.17% of the total beneficiaries who have been administered the first dose of the vaccine in Delhi so far.

The city has vaccinated 1,46,768 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers, out of which 249 cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) have been reported.

According to sources, in most of the cases beneficiaries are experiencing a slight fever, which experts say is one of the most common signs of any immunisation programme.

On Wednesday, over 14,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19, the highest number of people to be inoculated in a single day so far. A total of 14,743 people were vaccinated against the target of 18300 — recording an achievement of 80.5%.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Wednesday said 68,26,898 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the country and hospitalisation has been reported in 30 cases — 0.004%. A total of 23 deaths have been reported, out of which nine have been reported in the hospital and 14 outside the hospital.

“A system has been created for AEFI cases for the vaccine. The overall AEFI rate of the country is 0.07%. Slight fever and pain is being observed in beneficiaries who are being vaccinated. The side-effects among the beneficiaries is extremely low and we can say this with surety that these vaccines are safe. Vaccination hesitancy can be a personal issue but we must come forward and move towards attaining the herd immunity by getting vaccinated,” NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said Tuesday.

Minor AEFI includes pain, swelling at injection site, fever, irritability, etc, while severe AEFI can be disabling and rarely life threatening. Severe cases of AEFI do not lead to long term problems. Severe reactions include non-hospitalised cases of anaphylaxis, high fever (>102 degree F), etc.

The vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are currently being administered to beneficiaries in Delhi. The highest number of AEFI cases were reported on January 16, on the first day of the vaccination programme, with 52 people complaining about mild issues. Since then, the number has been on a decline. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to increase the number of vaccination sites from 183 to 265 from Thursday.