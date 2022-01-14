scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
Delhi extends short-term hiring of staff to ramp up Covid vaccination drive

The government has approved the hiring of 120 additional doctors and 260 vaccinators till March 31 to carry out the drive for booster doses and teenage vaccinations.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 11:18:28 am
Children aged 15-18 years await their turn for their first Covid 19 shot at a vaccination centre near the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In order to speed up the vaccination process, the Delhi government has decided to extend the short-term hiring of human resources for two more months. It has also approved the hiring of 120 additional doctors and 260 vaccinators till March 31 to carry out the drive for booster doses and teenage vaccinations across districts, officials said.

“In view of the addition of cohort and introduction of precaution doses, the Covid-19 vaccination activity will continue in February and March 2022. Thus, the authority has approved the continuation of short-term hiring activity for another three months i.e., February and March, for already approved manpower,” said Monika Rana, Director, Family Welfare in a circular.

Delhi has a total of 11 revenue districts which are carrying out vaccination drives for teenagers, elderly and other citizens. The drive for booster doses in the city began on January 10 and so far 65,718 persons, including the elderly, health workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated.

As many as 4,02,345 children aged between 15-17 have been vaccinated with the first dose. Delhi has so far vaccinated about 2.8 crore citizens.

