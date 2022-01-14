New school health clinics in Delhi to function as temporary vaccination centres

The Delhi Education Department has ordered that temporary vaccination centres be set up at the 20 educational institutions where school health clinics are being piloted.

The school health clinics are part of a new Delhi government project along the lines of its flagship mohalla clinics, but exclusively meant for the students of that particular school and will be operational during school hours. Like the newer mohalla clinics introduced by the government, these too will operate from portable cabins installed on the school premises.

Delhi news | Follow latest news and updates from your city

Of the 20 schools identified for the pilot project, the clinics began functioning in 10 from January 12 and in the rest from January 17. While these were meant to begin with the screening of older children, they are now going to be engaged as vaccination centres for those in the 15 to 18 age group.

The education department is at present working on “mission mode” to vaccinate all eligible students in schools run by it. Short camps are already being held on the premises of schools across Delhi.