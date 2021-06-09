Vaccination restarts for 18-44 age group at Delhi govt centres

Vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group in Delhi in government centres has re-opened after more than two weeks, after the Delhi government received around 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines for this category late last evening.

“We have been sharing that since the past two weeks, the stock of vaccines for those between 18-44 years had been over, because of which all the government centres which were operating in the government schools had been shut. Today we are very happy to announce that Delhi has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. This means that the second dose for those between 18-44 years who had been administered with Covaxin is now available. Many such youngsters had been administered the first dose but were not able to find any place to get vaccinated with the second dose. Now Covaxin is available and people can get the second dose,” stated AAP MLA Atishi on Wednesday evening.

Stating that the received vaccine stock for the youth will last eight day, she said, “Most importantly, the vaccination which had been shut for the youth has been opened up from today. So, if you log in to the CoWIN app, then the youth of Delhi can get vaccinated for free in the government centres… This is essential for the youth of Delhi because a lot of people have been telling us for the past 2 weeks that they want to get vaccinated but it is not available anywhere. The private hospitals were administering the vaccines at exorbitant costs.”

The Indian Express has been reporting that the prolonged lack of vaccines at government centres for those in the 18-44 category has led to a deep class divide in the administration of vaccines.

Atishi also stated that the government has received 30,000 doses of Covaxin for those above 45 years of age. Currently, the Delhi government is only administering Covaxin to those in this category who are awaiting their second dose.