Pace of vaccination in children slows down in Delhi, older age groups overtake

The pace of Covid-19 vaccination in children between the ages of 12 and 14 years in Delhi has slowed down further, with shots given to those between the ages of 45 and 60 overtaking the numbers among children in June. The numbers have remained the highest in the 18- to 44-year-old category, the gap widening after the precaution dose was opened to them and uptake in the rest of the group declined.

There was a sharp increase in the number of younger children getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of March, when the drive was first opened for them, with the numbers gradually going down over the next month. However, the response to the second dose of the vaccine wasn’t so enthusiastic. With schools re-opening in April and vaccination sites in them winding down, district officials were faced with another challenge.

“Most of the vaccination centres were in government dispensaries and polyclinics where the closing time was either 1or 2 pm. The school children would also get off at the same time and hence were unable to get the shot. So, many districts opened centres that would open till later in the day, yet the numbers haven’t gone up significantly,” said an official of the health department.

There were 27,013 shots given to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years in the first seven days of June, whereas 34,993 shots were given to those between the ages of 45 and 60 years. In the same duration, 74,716 shots were administered to those between the ages of 18 and 44 years, according to data from CoWIN

To compare, there were 61,134 shots administered to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years in the first seven days of May. And, 48,423 shots were administered to those between the ages of 45 and 60 years at the same time. The difference between the number of shots among 18- and 45-year-olds as compared to the young children was also not very high – there were 63,796 shots administered in this age group in the first seven days of May.

The government’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 will also focus on second doses in children between the ages of 12 and 14 years along with precaution doses in those above the age of 60 years.