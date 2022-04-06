Delhi’s Covid-19 vaccination slows down in April after a brief uptick last month

After an uptick in Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi over the last two weeks of March, there has been a downturn since the beginning of April with only 15,961 doses administered on average each day. The dip in the numbers coincides with fewer children between the ages of 12 to 14 years getting vaccinated.

From more than 43,200 shots administered to children aged 12-14 on average each day during the third week of March (barring Sunday), the numbers have come down to 4,932 in April, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

So far, 4.34 lakh out of the eligible 6 lakh children have got the first dose of Corbevax vaccine in Delhi.

The vaccination in April has mostly covered those between the ages of 18 to 44 but even that has reduced. During the third week of March, 18,392 doses were administered each day on average in the category as compared to 8,077 on average in April.

The number of doses administered in Delhi has been dropping since February end when most of the children between the ages of 15 and 17 years – for whom the drive was opened in January this year – also received both the doses of the vaccine.

More than 90 per cent of the adult population in Delhi has been fully vaccinated with two doses. With fewer people turning up, the government had also closed down vaccinations centres at schools and education institutes before they fully reopened for classes this month.

“People are still coming for vaccination but the numbers are less. Now, most have been vaccinated. Only those who have migrated out of the city, those who have some contra-indication for getting the shot, and those who are very hesitant remain. The response for the third dose, however, has been slow,” said a district official.

Only 5.09 lakh precaution doses have been administered in the city. There are 21 lakh people over the age of 60 years in Delhi, 2.4 lakh healthcare workers and 3.5 lakh frontline workers are eligible for vaccination.