At 0.5%, Delhi records lowest Covid positivity rate since March 9

No patients in Covid care centre attached with LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

After almost three months, the positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 0.5% in the last 24 hours, according to the government health bulletin issued on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 76,857 people in the city were tested, of whom 381 came out positive, bringing the city’s positivity rate down to 0.5%. This is the lowest the city’s positivity rate has been since March 9, when the city had recorded a positivity rate of 0.48% with 320 cases.

Read | Curfew relaxations in Noida starting today

According to the bulletin, 34 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Starting tomorrow, the city will move into the next phase of its un-lockdown process after the recently subsided deadly wave, with markets and shopping malls re-opening on the basis of an odd-even system and Delhi Metro services resuming with 50% capacity.