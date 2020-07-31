Delhi govt forms panels to inspect hospitals with most Covid deaths

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,34,403, while the death toll climbed to 3,936 with 29 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,34,403, while the death toll climbed to 3,936 with 29 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi government Thursday set up four committees of medical specialists to inspect hospitals that reported a large percentage of Covid-19 fatalities in the city, and suggest ways to reduce mortality rate.

“It has been observed that the percentage of Covid deaths vis-a-vis admissions and the percentage of Covid deaths in wards of 11 hospitals, government and private, was on the higher side during the period July 1-23, 2020,” said the order signed by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The deaths due to corona in Delhi have come down. But it has to be reduced further. Today, we formed four committees of doctors which will inspect these hospitals and give suggestions: 1) where there are still more deaths, 2) where there are more deaths in wards, which means the patient was not taken to ICU on time.”

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,34,403, while the death toll climbed to 3,936 with 29 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city on Thursday was 10,743, down from 10,770 the previous day.

The city also conducted 5,531 RT PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat test and 13,944 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.

The four committees, comprising four specialists each – two from internal medicine and as many from anaesthesia – have been constituted for inspecting the hospitals to examine whether standard protocols are being followed in treatment of Covid patients.

The medical specialists have been drawn from facilities, including Lok Nayak Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, RML Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College. The hospitals to be inspected include GTB Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and Max Hospital, Saket, the order said.

The committees will also examine the reason behind higher percentage of Covid-19 deaths at these hospitals as well as the cause of death of patients, if any, said the order.

The committees shall submit their reports directly to the Principal Secretary of the Delhi health department, latest by August 3.

