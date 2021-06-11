Delhi Covid cases under 250, deaths under 25

New Covid-19 cases in Delhi declined further on Friday as the city added less than 250 cases to its tally for the first in two months.

The state health bulletin showed that 238 Covid-19 positive cases and 24 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. There were 77,112 tests conducted and the positivity rate stood at 0.31%, lower than 0.41% on Thursday.

This is the lowest tally of new cases since March 8, when 239 positive cases were detected in the capital.

The city also saw 504 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, and there were over 21,800 Covid beds available in hospitals and over 6,700 in Covid care and health centres.

The health bulletin also stated that the city had 3,922 active Covid-19 cases as of Friday.

‘30% of population vaccinated with 1st dose’

In terms of vaccination, over 13,94,000 people in Delhi have received both doses of the vaccine as of Thursday and over 45,17,000 have received the first dose. More than 81,000 vaccines were administered on Thursday.

Sharing the Delhi government’s daily vaccination bulletin on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi said 30% of people in the national capital have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

She added, “Till today morning, Delhi had around 5.25 lakh doses, out of which 15,000 doses were of Covaxin, which we are using as the second dose, and 5 lakh doses of Covishield, which is being used as both first and second dose.”

“For those above 45 years, we are carrying out an intensive outreach campaign titled ‘Jahan Vote, Vahan Vaccine’ wherein our BLOs, our ground teams, are going to each and every house and registering those who are 45+ and who have not been vaccinated. A vaccination centre is being set up at each polling centre where people go to cast their vote.”

Atishi said the vaccine outreach campaign is being carried out in 70 wards and in the upcoming weeks, 70 more wards will be added which would enable the government to vaccinate the entire population in the 45+ category.

“If we are to see the number of days of vaccine, we have less than one day’s stock of Covaxin, and we hope to receive the next stock soon. We have 25 days’ stock of Covishield for those above 45,” she added.

For the 18-44 years age group, the city has 1,40,000 doses available as of Friday.

“We have 3 days’ stock of Covaxin and 4 days’ stock of Covishield (for 18-44 age group). Since the Central government has said that it will give the supply of vaccines for 18-44 years from June 21, we hope Delhi will soon receive an adequate supply,” said Atishi.