Delhi further unlocks: Markets, malls to reopen from Monday; metro can run with 50% capacity

Factory workers wearing masks on their way to work places after unlock process in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown begins, at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, in Gurugram, Wednesday, June 02, 2021. (PTI)

Under a stringent lockdown since April 20, markets and shopping malls will reopen in Delhi from Monday on the basis of an odd-even system between 10 am and 8 pm, and the Delhi Metro services will resume with a 50 per cent capacity.

Making the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the relaxations are being offered as the situation in the city has considerably improved with the dip in Covid-19 cases. The economy must be brought back on track, the CM asserted.

“The corona situation is under control. In the last 24 hours, cases have remained around 400 and the positivity rate is 0.5 per cent. From Monday, markets, shopping malls will be reopened on an odd-even basis between 8 am and 10 pm,” Kejriwal said.

The decision on which shops will open on a particular day will be made by the local market associations based on the serial number assigned to a particular shop. The standalone shops and those involved in extending essential services like grocery stores can remain open through the week, the CM said.

Like in markets, malls, too, are numbered and will open alternatively under an odd-even system.

The Delhi Metro will also finally unlock, Kejriwal said. As on Monday, metro services will open to the public with a 50 per cent capacity, he said. Private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity, the CM said, urging employers to encourage people to work from home and roll out staggered working hours.

“E-commerce will continue. In the coming days, more sectors will be opened up if the situation remains under control,” Kejriwal said. Last Monday, a slight easing of the lockdown was announced with construction activity and factories allowed to reopen.