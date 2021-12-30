Delhi: Traffic restrictions around Connaught Place to kick in from 8 pm on New Year’s eve

The Delhi Traffic Police Thursday said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year, particularly in and around commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

“Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles,” said JCP (traffic) Vivek Kishore.

“No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road- Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station) among other such roads, he said, adding only those with valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed,” he added.

“People can park their vehicles at designated roads near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah road crossing, Bengali market, Windsor Place, Rajendra Prasad Road, Raisina Road, Gole Market and Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road. Only limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorized or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, the officer warned,” Kishore said.

Celebratory gatherings in public places and restaurants have been banned in view of Covid. Restaurants can allow up to 50% of their capacity and will have to shut by 10 pm.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places registering a high footfall such as Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Mayur Vihar and other areas, police said.

Strict action will be taken against drunk driving, bikers performing stunts, over-speeding and reckless driving among other offences, they said.