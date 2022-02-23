DDMA likely to further ease Covid-19 curbs in Delhi after Friday meeting

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to further ease Covid-19 curbs in the capital amid a dip in cases after its review meeting on Friday, said sources.

Night curfew, presently from 11 pm to 5 am, may further be eased and market timings may be extended. Restaurants, operating at 50 per cent capacity now, may be allowed to function at full capacity.

In the last review meeting, the DDMA had decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms and also shortened the night curfew, which had been from 10 pm to 5 am, by one hour.

“The number of Covid-19 cases might have come down but we still have to continue to follow the rules till the cases come down to zero. Market timings may be extended and restaurants will be allowed to function with full capacity. Night curfew may be shortened,” said sources.

Recently, restaurant organisations, market associations and several industries requested the government to lift the night curfew so that the transportation of raw materials and stocks can be carried out smoothly.

Currently, markets are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm. “Everything is reopened now and cases have been reduced. The government should also think about easing restrictions in markets. So our winter sales can get a boost,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Mini Market Association.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. Earlier on Monday, 360 cases were reported, the lowest daily tally since December 27.