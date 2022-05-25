After a brief dip, Delhi’s Covid positivity rate back to over 2%

After dipping below 2 per cent for a day as per Sunday’s health bulletin, the Covid-19 positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—stood at 2.27 per cent on Tuesday and 2.69 per cent on Monday. With the number reflecting the spread of the infection in an area, the World Health Organization (WHO) initially said that a positivity rate of 5 per cent or less for a period of two weeks meant a place was ready for lifting Covid-19 related restrictions.

The surge that was seen in April and May in Delhi and the neighbouring states came after all Covid-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, were done away with. Fines for not masking in public were brought back in Delhi and some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana close to the Capital in order to contain the number of Covid-19 cases.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi peaked at 1,656, according to data from the daily health bulletin released by the government. In comparison, Delhi reported 28,867 cases in a day at the peak during the January surge driven by the Omicron variant and 28,395 at the peak of the Delta variant driven wave in April-May last year.

There has been only a slight increase in the number of deaths, with the Capital recording 20 fatalities in the first half of May, 17 in the second half of April, and 6 deaths in the first half of April, the data shows. There have been eight deaths due to the infection between May 16 and May 24.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron continues to be the virus in circulation in Delhi, even though Delhi labs have reported cases of BA.2.12.1, which has now become dominant in the United States. In fact, nearly 63 per cent of all samples sequenced over the last 60 days are BA.2 as per an analysis of the global database GISAID by outbreak.info.

India has also reported two cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5—both of which led to the fifth wave in South Africa—from southern states.