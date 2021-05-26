Delhi’s Covid positivity rate drops below 2% for first time in nearly two months

In the last 24 hours, 1,491 people tested positive in the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate has now touched 1.93%. This is the first time in nearly two months that the city’s positivity rate has dropped below 2% — the last time this number was below 2% was on March 27, when there were 1,558 positive cases. The positivity rate back then was at 1.7%.

In the last 24 hours, 1,491 people tested positive in the city, while the Delhi government’s health bulletin recorded that 3,952 have recovered or were discharged during that duration.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said last week that a positivity rate of 2% was a target that the government was looking at as indicator of things getting better. “It should be below 5% at least. Of course, our aim is to have no cases in Delhi at all, but a 2% (positivity rate) target is what we are looking at now,” he had said when asked at what positivity rate the government intended to lift the lockdown.

The number of deaths in the city also decreased to 130 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 156 deaths, which was significantly lower than the 207 fatalities recorded on Monday.