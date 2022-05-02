Covid-19: With fewer tests, Delhi’s positivity rate goes past 6%

After dipping below 5% in Sunday’s health bulletin, Delhi’s positivity rate — the proportion of samples tested that return positive — shot past the 6% mark, with fewer tests recorded in Monday’s bulletin. The positivity rate is an indicator of the spread of the infection in a geographical location; the infection is said to be under control when a positivity rate of 5% or less is maintained over two weeks.

Delhi reported 1,076 cases with 16,753 tests, as per the Monday’s bulletin.

As the cases started increasing after the mask mandates were withdrawn last month, the positivity rate started inching up along with the number of tests, which had dropped to a low level after the surge in January. A positivity rate of 5% was recorded on April 29 and 30, and on four single instances before that in April.

The positivity rate likely remained under 5% over the last two weeks because the number of tests was gradually increased from less than 10,000 to over 30,000. (The positivity rate usually drops if the number of tests suddenly goes up).

The increase, the experts believe, is because of all Covid-19 norms being relaxed. There is no threat from a new variant so far, according to a genomic sequencing lab. The Delhi labs had said that they picked a few sequences of a sub-variant of omicron’s BA2 called BA2.12.1 that was first reported from New York. This, however, hasn’t been confirmed by the genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG. The INSACOG so far has found a handful of the recombinant variants after searching for them once they were reported elsewhere.

Sunday’s health bulletin showed that there were no deaths recorded in the city due to Covid-19 for the first time after 11 days. The number of deaths has gone up through the month, with 17 deaths reported during the second half of April as compared to six deaths during the first half of the month. There were 178 people in the hospital as per Monday’s bulletin.

The symptoms, doctors say, resemble that of the omicron variant that led to the surge in cases during December-end and January. Even though the number of cases crossed the previous record of 28,395 daily cases during the Delta-driven wave last April and May, the hospitalisations peaked at around 2,734 during the omicron wave as compared to 20,142 during the delta wave. The highest single day toll at the height of the omicron wave was 45, whereas for delta it was 448.